Over at Welcome the Eagle’s Substack (Closed VAERS), it was reported that up to 10 nurses in a Massachusetts hospital (Newton-Wellesley) were stricken with brain tumors in the last few years. Some of the 10 suspected tumors were benign, but that does not mean “safe.” I did some digging and some number crunching on it. Here’s a report:

And further down, the article mentions how the hospital looked into it, and how the hospital claims no environmental risk was found — implying that it is going to be safe for nurses to continue to work there, and that they will not have to worry about some kind of an exposure which increases the risk of brain tumors:

When a hospital “investigates itself” then there is a good chance for bias, where the hospital “decides” to give itself a clean bill of health and pass the inspection in flying colors. But it will be shown below that there is not even 1 chance in 800 million that these tumors are 10 “coincidences” rather than being due to environmental exposure.

Using the best data set (CBTRUS), brain tumors afflicted 88,000 Americans per year for the years of 2015-2019:

The average population over those years is approximated by the middle year (2017):

This allows for the baseline or expected rate of overall brain tumor incidence, whether benign or malignant. Then we compute a few rates for the nurses, given assumptions about how many nurses, for how many years, are involved. Wikipedia says that that hospital has 2,500 employees:

And Becker’s Hospital Review says that nurses comprise 30% of all hospital employees:

While Newton-Wellesley Hospital (NW Hosp.) only has 273 beds (according to Wikipedia), the estimated nurses above is only 340 for that number of beds, and NW Hosp. is likely busier than the average hospital, so let’s stay with the more conservative estimate of 30% of the 2,500 employees: 750 total nurses.

Putting it all together reveals less than a 1 in 800 million chance of coincidence (the orange cell at bottom right, assuming a 4-year time period to accrue the 10 tumors among the 750 nurses):

[click image to enlarge]

The middle cells use CDC’s method for testing for rate disparities, and even 99% confidence intervals around the baseline incidence rate, and the incidence rate at different period lengths for the nurses (over 2, 3, or 4 years) did not overlap — indicating very high statistical significance.

If the 10 suspected brain tumors had occurred over just 2 years, then the baseline Poisson probability for that to happen by coincidence is approximately 1 in a trillion (cell M10). Spreading them out over 3 years makes it more probable, but we’re splitting hairs here, because that probability is just one chance in 16 billion.

Even spreading out the 10 suspected brain tumors over 4 years only brings the probability up to 1 in 800 million (orange cell). The hospital may “say” there is no environmental risk, but there is a 799,999,999-out-of-800,000,000 chance that they’re wrong. That makes it virtually-certain that they are wrong.

p.s. I suspect that non-ionizing (radiofrequency or microwave) radiation is involved here, perhaps along with a chemical trigger, perhaps involving a source of nitrate/nitrite — which are things which can specifically cause brain tumors — though you cannot rule out COVID shots also.

Reference

[up to 10 brain tumors found in nurses in one hospital] — https://nurse.org/news/nurses-brain-tumors/

[baseline brain tumor rate] — https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9533228/

[US population by year] — https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/POPTOTUSA647NWDB