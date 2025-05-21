Paternity test and forensic probabilities can get really high, but statisticians warn not to judge a court case solely on such numeric information. Two probabilities which can come out of analysis are the Probability of Exclusion (chance to rule out an alleged father) and the Probability of Paternity (often construed as a probability of fathering).

When genetic tests are conclusive

Before diving into the two probabilities that are involved in paternity testing, and general forensics testing involving DNA, let’s examine cases when analysis reveals conclusive results:

In Panel 1 at left above, the top of the “T” shows the individual parents contributing particular alleles for blood types. The father contributed the allele for Type O blood, and the mother contributed the allele for Type B blood. But because the mother’s genotype cannot lead to the child’s, then a father with Type A is needed.

Because the alleged father is Type O, the test is conclusive and he can be ruled out as being the biological father of the child. In Panel 2 at right, the alleged father is Type AB and it is physically impossible for him to father a child with Type O blood. Again, he can be excluded or rule out.

When tests are inconclusive

When an alleged father cannot be excluded, then there is some residual probability that he may be the true father of the child. To find out how relatively probable he is to be the father versus any random man off of the street, you first form a Likelihood Ratio, sometimes referred to as a Paternity Index.

A small fraction of DNA that doesn’t code for any known protein has relatively high mutation rates, so that looking at two different people in certain spots on certain chromosomes, you can discriminate between them. The bases of DNA are adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G), and short strings like T-A-T-T are used.

The formal name for the short strings of DNA are short tandem repeats, or STRs. The Likelihood Ratio gets formed by comparing two probabilities, probability of an STR if the alleged man was the father, and probability of an STR if a random man was:

Just staying in the top row of this 15-STR test, the named locus, or location/spot on the genome, is D 8 S 1179 — which breaks down to D = DNA, 8 = on chromosome #8, S = STR, and 1179 = unique identifier of a specific STR (such as T-A-T-T). The probability of the alleged man passing it to the child is 0.00155, and a random man is 0.00057.

For just that one, the alleged man is 2.69x as likely to have contributed it versus a random guy. That is the Likelihood Ratio (LR) for that locus, but each one is considered to be independent, so we find the LR for each, and then multiply them all together (due to independence). The combined LR is 168 million-to-one.

The range of LR’s computed from known (true) father-child pairs runs from 31 up to a few hundred billion, and you might be thinking that, if there was ever a genetic test with a LR of 35 million, then it should be enough to be conclusive, but don’t get too far over the front of your ski’s! Here is a case when that LR was not conclusive:

Where this abstract says “Paternity Index” then just think in your mind “Likelihood Ratio” and the combined one would be the final number like we found above. If we had first tested “presumptive father 2” from the above, we might be thinking that we have an “open-and-shut” court case due to how much more likely he is to be the father.

But alas, putative father 1 also had an astronomically-high Paternity Index (Likelihood Ratio), resulting in two Probability-of-Paternities (W’s) being super-high. Now astute math students realize that you cannot ever have probabilities which sum to more than 1.00000000. All probability (for anything) cannot ever be over 100%.

This means that W (probability of paternity) is not a “genuine” probability that a man is the real biological father. This result is possible due to an insufficient Probability of Exclusion.

The Probability of Exclusion

Before the STR system arrived, genetic testing was more haphazard, because you could not reach the situation where there was a high probability of ruling out a falsely-accused man. It was like the Fred Flintstone version of genetic testing — rudimentary and primitive genetic testing, almost as if cavemen were doing it:

With blood typing (blood group antigens), wrongly-accused men could get ruled out 70% of the time, but that is a terrible Probability of Exclusion. Even with Human Leukocyte Antigens (HLA), you can only rule out 90-92% of wrongly-accused men. If 150 million men were in the pool of potential fathers, 15 million men remain at risk.

But when every single suspect is just one man — just one man among 15 million different men in the pool of potential fathers — then a “Probability of Paternity” is pretty meaningless in such cases. The genetic tests have to accomplish two things simultaneously:

effectively rule out almost all men (ultra-high Probability of Exclusion) determine probability from the small pool of men which remain

In the example above, where both men had over “99.9999% Probability of Paternity,” the Probability of Exclusion was not high enough to reduce the pool of possible men — thereby excluding one of those two men as a potential father of the child. Here is what a good Probability of Exclusion looks like:

When the Probability of Exclusion reaches 99.99999%, then you have a situation where just 1 man in 10 million would not be ruled out (if he was not the real father). To reach it, the number of loci needed was 18, indicating that using just 13 or 15 loci are insufficient for the genetic testing of individuals.

Recall that the “failed” genetic test above (where two men had over 99.99999% probability) had involved just 15 loci. To obtain confidence in a genetic test, then demand a genetic test which can effectively rule out every man except one in 10 million (Probability of Exclusion = 99.99999%).

