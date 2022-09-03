Back in August of 2021, a report was filed involving 5.6 million vaccinated elderly beneficiaries of Medicare.

Attorney Tom Renz made the screenshots of it available (below) and one of the findings was that, even though numbers were still coming in for the week ending on 14 Aug 2021, there had already been over 10,000 COVID hospitalizations in the elderly for that week:

But the odd thing is that CDC, while admittedly only reporting the “lab-confirmed” COVID hospitalizations, only reports a tenth of the elderly hospitalizations for that week, overall:

One explanation is that, in nine out of every 10 COVID hospitalizations, the hospital staff somehow managed to “fail to test” for COVID.

This seems nonsensical though, as testing for COVID was a hospital priority at that time, and likely still is, to this very day. How could they fail to do their job in 9 out of every 10 COVID hospital admissions?

If such ‘medical negligence’ doesn’t explain the 10-fold discrepancy in elderly COVID hospital admissions, then what does?

Were hospital staff admitting 10 total “COVID” patients for every single patient who had been confirmed COVID-positive? Were they deliberately mutliplying their positive tests by a factor of 10 in order to qualify for financial kickbacks?

It’s important to find out how such numbers can be off by 10-fold.

Addendum: Some digging revealed that CDC multiplies lab-confirmed counts by 11.4 before reporting the hospitalization rate. With 57 million elderly in the USA in 2021, they reported an elderly hospitalization rate of 21.4 for the week ending on 14 Aug 2021. But that still means that breakthrough hospitalizations in the Medicare cohort were up to 6 times the national average COVID hospitalization rate for elderly.

Reference

[Tom Renz webpage with the screenshots] — https://renz-law.com/wp-content/uploads/DOD-Doc.pdf

[CDC widget for COVID hospitalization counts by age and by week] — CDC. https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/covidnet/covid19_5.html