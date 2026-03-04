If Great Replacement Theory is operative, then Americans will be getting replaced by foreign nationals who do not have loyalty to the American system. To make room for them, existing Americans would need to be made disabled or deceased — so that the nonloyal persons can take over. Since ObamaCare passed, disability grew by 10 million:

Six million out of that 10 million accrued with the implementation of COVID policies. The evidence suggests that there has been a war going on, but behind the scenes, and it is a war with such a great number of casualties that it even rivals that seen in our history of conducted wars. Our recent death and disability levels have been “warlike.”

With such a great recent loss, it is imperative to identify the enemy or enemies. After such identification, it will be important to push back on them. Creating a culture of culpability may be the only way that we can survive. Conversely, pretending that there is no enemy of America — and that we just had “bad luck” — will lead to our demise.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population - With a Disability, 16 Years and over [LNU00074597], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU00074597