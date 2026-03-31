NOTE: A prior post on this topic is here.

With COVID, it could be expected that the number of adverse event reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Report System (VAERS) would be higher than what is usual or typical for prior years, because more total shots went out, and the heightened public attention would lead to a greater propensity to report.

A reasonable assumption is that there would be 6x more reports than in typical years.

But for some age bands, the fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) which also cited early onset — making causation more likely — grew by 100-fold in 2021 versus prior years.

Age 50-59

[click to enlarge]

Prior to 2020, the greatest number of fatal AERs with early onset (by Day 9 post-dose) was 5 of them. But for 2021, the number of fatal AERs with early onset was 450 of them — 90x higher than the highest year going back to 2010. The 2021 year was more than 100x the average of the preceding years.

Age 60-64

Prior to 2020, the greatest number of fatal AERs with early onset (by Day 9 post-dose) was 4 of them. But for 2021, the number of fatal AERs with early onset was 400 of them — 100x higher than the highest year going back to 2010.

Age 65-69

Prior to 2020, the greatest number of fatal AERs with early onset (by Day 9 post-dose) was 5 of them. But for 2021, the number of fatal AERs with early onset was 488 of them — approximately 100x higher than the highest year going back to 2010.

Age 70-74

Prior to 2020, the greatest number of fatal AERs with early onset (by Day 9 post-dose) was 5 of them. But for 2021, the number of fatal AERs with early onset was 518 of them — over 100x higher than the highest year going back to 2010.

There was supposed to be approximately 6x as many of these reports for 2021, not 100x as many of them. The evidence suggests that health officials “dropped-the-ball” when failing to report to the public that VAERS data indicated a safety signal regarding death after injection.

Reference

[online search tool for VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php