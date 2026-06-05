Dr. Meryl Nass posted a link to the Senate hearing on whether COVID shots cause cancer, and in it, Sen. Ron Johnson showed how absurd it was for the researchers at the Commonwealth Fund to have claimed that COVID shots saved 3.2 million lives by November of 2022:

The blue bars actually happened, the red bars were hypothesized by the researchers at Commonwealth Fund (they supposedly expected deaths to be that high, in the absence of COVID shots). Using yearly death rates from 2015 to 2019 as a baseline, here are the yearly excess deaths as a percentage above baseline:

And here is what they would look like if the researchers at Commonwealth Fund really did know what they were talking about, when they made their claims:

Notice how the expectation of yearly excess death in 2021 was almost 80% yearly excess. To put this into perspective, you can use the recorded excess death in Sweden in 2020 — where no bold containment measures were initiated, so that COVID could rip its way through the Swedish population, resulting in a “herd immunity” to COVID:

The excess death for the year was 7.4% when COVID was not contained, providing a realistic baseline as to what to expect in the absence of the experimental COVID shots. Here is the hypothesized excess death as a multiple of the 2020 excess death in Sweden:

For some inexplicable reason, Commonwealth Fund researchers claimed that the hypothesized excess death in the USA in 2021 would have been more than 10x worse than the excess death in Sweden, a nation where bold containment measures were not employed. Here is a question for reporters to ask of those researchers:

What made them think that COVID would become 10x worse than itself?

When researchers “mis-estimate” something, generous evaluation requires allowing them a margin of error, perhaps even allowing them to be off-the-mark by 2x. But when researchers get it so wrong that they are off by 10x, then it makes it plausible that those researchers are engaged in intentional deception (i.e., that they are actually lying).

Reference

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/report-covid-19-vaccines-saved-us-115-trillion-3-million-lives

https://www.macrotrends.net/datasets/global-metrics/countries/usa/united-states/death-rate

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline