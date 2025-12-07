Dr. Peter McCullough just performed an analytical ‘body slam’ on a CBS medical correspondent who erroneously claimed that COVID had killed 2,000 children. Even though the work is already done (he proved her wrong), it doesn’t hurt to “pile-on” to show some of the obvious absurdity to the claim.

For children under age 15, the CDC reported a 2020 COVID death rate of one-in-a-million:

That — killing one kid in a million* —is what the disease was capable of, but if you want to see what the disease is capable of after COVID shots were given out also, then you would look to the later years, when the child COVID deaths began being higher than they were when kids were only exposed to COVID, but without any COVID shots.

*A chance of one-in-a-million is the approximate yearly chance to be struck by lightning.

A study in 2022 discovered that the infection fatality rate (IFR) for COVID in children is only 3 deaths per million infections (which is much safer than flu). Because there are 60 million children under age 15 in the U.S., then in order to pretend that 2,000 kids got killed by COVID, you have to say the average kid got COVID 11 times!

In other words, to make this claim make sense, you have to believe that the average kid got COVID more than twice each year. The evidence suggests that this medical correspondent does not know what she is talking about.

