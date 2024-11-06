While watching DecisionDeskHQ [ https://decisiondeskhq.com/results/2024/General/President/ ] update their numbers, I witnessed two incidents where Trump lost votes. There may have been more of these “real-time updates” where Trump lost votes, but these are the two that I caught. At 12:05am Eastern Time, Trump had 60,061,340 votes:
But at 12:10am ET, Trump went down by 74,000 votes, down to 59,986,504 votes:
It happened again when Trump had 64,651,064 votes at 1:09am ET:
But then he went down by 53,000 votes to 64,597,679 votes by 1:13am ET:
From these two caught instances you get -128,221 votes. As said before, there may be other instances when Trump lost votes during the “real-time updates.”
I saw Trump lose more than 100,000 negative votes in the state of Pennsylvania during the 2020 news coverage. The news commentator noticed and winced but did not say anything. It was around midnight and was recorded in YouTube.
Good catch.
One hopes that whatever clear eyed technocrat gets appointed by Trump takes a good hard look at the loopholes and other flaws in the system and makes sure they are patched for the next go around.
Fraud should be systematically impossible in a high trust system.
The current configuration seems made for fraud.
Let's just hope he was the right choice. If there was a right choice.
Godspeed.
Peace.