While watching DecisionDeskHQ [ https://decisiondeskhq.com/results/2024/General/President/ ] update their numbers, I witnessed two incidents where Trump lost votes. There may have been more of these “real-time updates” where Trump lost votes, but these are the two that I caught. At 12:05am Eastern Time, Trump had 60,061,340 votes:

But at 12:10am ET, Trump went down by 74,000 votes, down to 59,986,504 votes:

It happened again when Trump had 64,651,064 votes at 1:09am ET:

But then he went down by 53,000 votes to 64,597,679 votes by 1:13am ET:

From these two caught instances you get -128,221 votes. As said before, there may be other instances when Trump lost votes during the “real-time updates.”