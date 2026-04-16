When looking at a graph showing the VAERS reports of menstrual irregularities (such as heavy bleeding) which cites the month of injection, a big jump occurs in 2021:

[click to enlarge]

Using the months from July 2018 to November 2020, the typical month of reports contains 2.4 reports of menstrual/uterine bleeding disorders, but April 2021 had more than 1,300x that much (3,210 reports for shots taken in April):

Because only about 6x more reports than usual were to be expected during COVID, this means that the excess reports reached 223x:

\(\frac{1338}{6} = 223x\)

The evidence suggests that COVID shots make women over 200x more likely to report menstrual issues, when compared to typical vaccine products. Because two-thirds of the reports have an onset within 30 days of injection, this means that the CDC knew about the issue of an undeniably-elevated number of reports by April 2021.

Yet they did not issue warnings or public health announcements.

Reference

[online search tool for the VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php