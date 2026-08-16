The Heartland Institute put out a report separating the in-person votes in 2020 from the mail-in votes:

The most stunning statistic from the report is that 14 times as many people in Arizona showed up to vote for Trump compared to how many of them showed up to vote for Biden. Just 31,000 people in Arizona showed up to vote for Biden in 2020 (cell C26):

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Georgia was the closest race for in-person votes in 2020, but Trump still won that state with a double-digit margin of victory of 10%. The evidence suggests that mail-in voting was utilized in order to rig the election.

Reference

[separating mail-in votes from in-person votes] — https://heartland.org/publications/who-really-won-the-2020-election-measuring-the-effect-of-mail-in-ballot-fraud-in-the-trump-biden-race-for-the-white-house/