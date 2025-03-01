In this post, it was discovered that — after correcting for the intentional inflation in COVID deaths — the true overall world yearly death rate from COVID was 71 per million. To see where that rate fits into the 15 Leading Causes of Death in the USA in 2019, you can use the crude rates below (per 100,000) but all multiplied by 10:

That third column of numbers from the left shows the crude rates, and if COVID were placed into that column, then it would be 7.1 per 100,000 and it would displace the 15th Leading Cause of death (pneumonitis), making the top 15 Leading Causes of Deaths for 2020 look something like this, but this time in yearly deaths per million:

COVID would get beat out by 14 other causes of deaths if statistical reporting were fair and balanced, rather than being intentionally altered by health officials. But if 14 causes of death were proven to have been greater than COVID, it would be impossible to justify the trillions of dollars spent in the name of COVID.

It also would be next-to-impossible to get people to take experimental shots.

Reference

[top 15 causes of death in 2019] — National Vital Statistics Report. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr70/nvsr70-08-508.pdf