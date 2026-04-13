A serious adverse event requires hospitalization or worse (up to and including death). When CDC analyzed all vaccines given from 1991-2001, they discovered that the typical reporting rate for serious adverse events was 9.6 reports per million doses:

But looking at the monthly evolution of serious adverse event reports in VAERS among working age (18-64) shows a big jump in 2021:

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By the end of May, the total number of persons of working age with at least one COVID shot was just over 100 million (purple marks added):

And the CDC was claiming at the time that, of those persons, 89.3% of them had gone back for a second COVID shot:

Taking CDC’s claim at face value leads to the estimate that 190.7 million doses were taken by the end of May in adults of working age, but almost 29,000 reports of hospitalization or worse (serious adverse event reports) were filed in the VAERS database:

Taking the 28,919 serious adverse event reports among working age adults, and then dividing by the 190.7 million doses given out by that time, you get a reporting rate for serious adverse events that is over 15x the typical rate of 9.6 per million doses:

\(\frac{28919}{190.7} = 151.7\)

At almost 152 serious adverse event reports per million doses, you end up with a rate that is 15.8x higher than the typical reporting rate for serious adverse events.

Reference

[historic reporting rate for serious adverse events is 9.6 reports per million doses] — https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss5201a1.htm

[online search tool for the VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[COVID shot doses doled out in the first 6 months] — https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7025e1.htm