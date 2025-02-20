Back in 1976, an ambitious-but-controversial national vaccine campaign arose. Like COVID, there was a rush to get a brand-new vaccine deployed by injecting it into as many people’s arms as possible. Last minute legislation was created to offer some legal immunity to vaccine manufacturers and people became wary after that.

There were 3 deaths shortly after vaccination from one single Pittsburgh clinic, causing a media stir as the clinic shut itself down to investigate. Two days before the national vaccine campaign was suspended, CDC reported that 30 (56%) of the 54 new cases of Gullain Barre Syndrome (GBS) found in 10 states had gotten the 1976 swine flu shot:

Prior to the suspension of the program on 16 Dec 1976, there were 32 deaths associated with the 1976 swine flu vaccine:

And after the program’s suspension, future follow-up research found a total of 53 deaths had ultimately occurred, along with 10 excess GBS cases per million vaccinated:

Importantly, those 32 known deaths and 53 “soon-to-become-known” deaths were from a 10-week vaccine campaign. But if it takes 32 known deaths to shut down a national vaccine campaign, then what is COVID all about? In shots given out in just one single day in late December 2020, there were 33 deaths by Day 9 after taking COVID shots:

How many shots can go out in one day? Certainly not more than could go out over 10 weeks of a national vaccine campaign back in 1976. Ten weeks is 70 days of vaccine administration, and COVID shots could beat the death count from that in just one day.

