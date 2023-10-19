The two main cells of the immune system are both lymphocytes: the B cells that mature in [B]one marrow, and the T cells that mature in the [T]hymus gland. B cells are associated with humoral (antibody-based) immunity and T cells are associated with cell-mediated (“search-and-destroy”) immunity.

But electromagnetic fields (EMF) in the frequency range that is associated with 5G networks can temporarily reduce certain immune functions, like phagocytosis:

Proximal source of image: https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200621/Balanced-B-and-T-cell-response-required-to-control-SARS-CoV-2.aspx

If the image were the face of a clock, then at the 7pm to 8pm position you see phagocytosis. That step of immune function can be cut in half in mammals (mice), with 20 minutes of exposure to a 5G frequency (42 GHz) at an electric field strength of 25 Volt-meters (V/m) — a field strength that cell phones are capable of producing.

This immune function remains depressed for 24 hours after exposure to 5G. This depressed immune function effect from that 5G is so powerful that — at a field strength of just 20 V/m (easily reached with cell phones) — it is already equivalent to a 3-5 mg/kg injection of the anti-inflammatory drug, sodium diclofenac.

A reason that this is important

This means that, if people were locked away inside of their homes for some reason, being not that far from their own cell phones, then you could “zap” them right through their own cell phones and make it so that they were susceptible to contracting a respiratory virus.

Evidence suggests that 5G is something which could — at least possibly — be used in order to initiate, or propagate, a pandemic.

Reference

[5G can cut an immune function (phagocytosis) in half] — Kolomytseva MP, Gapeev AB, Sadovnikov VB, Chemeris NK. Podavlenie nespetsificheskoĭ rezistentnosti organizma pri deĭstvii kraĭnevysokochastotnogo élektromagnitnogo izlucheniia nizkoĭ intensivnosti [Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity]. Biofizika. 2002 Jan-Feb;47(1):71-7. Russian. PMID: 11855293. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11855293/

[small doses (20 V/m) of 5G are as powerful as 3-5 mg/kg of injected diclofenac] — Gapeev AB, Lushnikov KV, Shumilina IuV, Chemeris NK. [Pharmacological analysis of anti-inflammatory effects of low-intensity extremely high-frequency electromagnetic radiation]. Biofizika. 2006 Nov-Dec;51(6):1055-68. Russian. PMID: 17175917. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17175917/