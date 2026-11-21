NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

When watching the correlation of prior-election vote shares in states to the vote shares obtained in state races for U.S. Senate, a typical correlation coefficient — known as “r” — is ~0.50:

NOTE: The median correlation coefficient of past elections is r = 0.488

But notice how the correlation coefficient for the 2026 midterm was ~0.95. To find out if 2026 represents a gross statistical discrepancy from midterm elections of the past, the midterm year of 1994 was selected and — using something called Fisher’s Z-transformation — a 99% confidence interval was built around the correlation:

NOTE: Cells G145 and G146 give 99% limits on the correlation of midterm results to prior election results, meaning that we are 99% confident that the true correlation is within those limits.

Cell G135 is selected and the formula shows up at top. Cell G136 is the natural log of that fraction. Cell G137 is the transformation of r into a Z-score. Cell G138 is the 99% critical value of Z. Cell G139 is the standard error of the transformed Z. Cell G140 is the margin of error in a confidence interval of transformed Z.

Cells G142 and G143 are the lower and upper bounds of a 99% confidence interval around transformed Z. Cells G145 and G146 are the back-transformed r values of those 99% limits. While the 99% confidence interval includes all of the historic values (which would have been expected), it does not contain the 2026 midterm r value.

This is strong statistical evidence of an irregularity (an anomaly) in the 2026 midterm.

Reference

[historic results of elections] — https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/

[turning r into Z in order to get a confidence interval on r] — https://blogs.sas.com/content/iml/2017/09/20/fishers-transformation-correlation.html