Fatal adverse event reports with Onset Interval of 0 days (same day as injection) in adults have an average yearly value of approximately 16 per year. But with COVID in 2021, such reports were 159x more numerous:

Being 159x higher than the mean value for the 9 years from 2011-2019, the only way to explain that much of a disparity is by concluding that the COVID shots are unsafe.

Reference

[COVID shot “Day 0” death count is 159x higher than usual] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACY&DIED=Yes&NUMDAYS=0&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=18&HIGHAGE=&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2011