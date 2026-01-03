For anyone wondering about how we got into the situation where there is an Affordability Crisis, look no further than Uncle Sam. When services are provided by markets and markets alone, real prices tend to go down over time (wages tend to rise faster than prices rise). But when over-relying on government, inefficiency prevails.

Deep into the Great Depression, the government had grown tremendously from where it was in the 1920s. This means that, by 1939, many more services were being provided by the inefficient public sector, rather than by the private sector. Because of the economic crisis, the 1939 level of government employment serves as an upper bound:

That upper bound — the highest percentage of the population needed for government work (i.e., during our worst crisis ever) — is shown at the left edge of the graph, and it was 3%. But from that upper bound, we have more than doubled the share of the population working in government, and it has led to a predictable affordability crisis.

The government is currently providing more than 100% more services than it should. When that is the case, then market forces are not allowed to hold real prices down like they should. Besides this lost efficiency of markets, the funding for the running of government programs comes out of the private sector, further preventing progress.

The new NYC mayor Mamdani recently made an ominous communist statement:

“… prioritize the needs of the public over the needs of the person.”

But the neat trick about that statement is that “the public” is never defined. Because it will always remain ambiguous and vague who “the public”refers to, that statement provides cover for any potentially-brutal actions of the mayor — because he can always turn around and say that he harmed a group because “the public” needed it.

The person or group will be defined as a threat to “the public” and then, for petty reasons such as power-lust or profiteering, harm will be made to come to the targeted persons or groups — all cloaked in “the public interest.” Who speaks for the public? The mayor does, of course. The public needs a “surrogate decision-maker.”

But even generously assuming no direct rights violations, this centralization of decision-making will further undercut the ability of voluntary transaction to mutual benefit (i.e., market behavior). The fatal conceit of power-lusters becomes their undoing, but for the rest of us, we must endure the instigated economic hardship.

