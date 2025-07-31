Because of how far left the Democrats have drifted since 1991, you wonder how or why they were ever able to win an election from 1992 forward. To give an idea of where the Silent Majority of U.S. adults stood way back in 1939, look at this result of the Gallup poll taken back then:

At the time, the federal government was spending less than 10% of GDP, and 61% of the people wanted even less spending than that from the federal government — including the largest individual share of Democrats (46% of them). What it shows is that most potential voters were conservatives, so politicians had to pander to them.

But something happened in the last half of the twentieth century, where even socialists promising to defund police and give away free stuff are getting elected. Has it been legitimate though? Have regular American people “become” socialists? There is a fable of a young elephant tied to a tree (forgive the pun which is about to arise!).

This baby elephant only weights 400 lbs, and cannot break the rope that he is tied to the tree with. He tries and tries, until, through conditioning, he gives up. He got convinced that he was fighting a losing battle and that he had no advantage or leverage to pull himself out of it. He grows up to become an adult elephant.

At over 17,000 lbs as an adult, the elephant — if it ever tried to — would easily break the rope tying it to the tree. In fact, even if the rope could not break, at 17,000 lbs, it would only take some determined effort for the elephant to completely uproot the tree, and freeing itself from bondage. Here is a great question for America:

Have we merely been duped into thinking support is roughly even between parties?

Like the elephant tied to the tree, we’d be bigger and stronger than the media reports back to us. The media would tell us we are in a dead-heat with progressive politicians, even socialists. But is it true, or has there been decades of “perception management” tricking us into thinking we do not have a super-majority? Another question to ask is:

Why are Democrats 30% of registered voters but 45% of final votes?

When living people are asked for party affiliation, 30% of them say that they are Democrats:

Notice that Independents are the largest single group in the USA now, given how regular people now have such disdain for the bipartisan corruption and failures. But when votes are counted at the end of the day — at least in the 20 states which keep records on registered voters — then 45% of those votes are Democrat votes:

While Independents were 39% in the Gallup poll, they were only 24% of the vote — an absolute reduction of 15%. One might expect half to go to Democrats and half to Republicans, but the Republican votes match the Gallup poll, so that would mean that all Independents not voting as Independents “went Democrat.”

A curious 15% of adults showing up in another party affiliation after voting is odd. Applied to the voting-age population (VAP), that’s up to 38 million people presenting themselves in one way during Gallup polls, but then in another way in the vote tallies. Though, applied to the voting-eligible population (VEP), it drops to 36 million.

From 2020 to 2024, the VAP rose more than ever before (by almost 15 million):

But notice something strange inside that purple box? While about 15 million new people were found to be of voting age in 2024, less than 2 million new people were eligible to vote. To explain the 7-fold discrepancy, it is as if in 2020 there were 13 million “phantom voters” who had suddenly become eligible to vote in 2020.

A good question to ask then is:

Since 1991, has there “consistently” been around 10-15 million people “unexpectedly” voting Democrat in each presidential election cycle? Three years stand out from the rest because in those 3 years — and only in those 3 years — voter turnout jumped by 15% to 16%: 1992, 2004, and 2020. Typical increases in voter turnout are about 4%.

After 4 years since the last election cycle, having 4% more voters voting makes sense. But in years with up to 4 times more of an increase in voter turnout — like in 1992, 2004, and 2020 — then election rigging (voter fraud) becomes suspect. While Bush won in 2004, Bush was a progressive: domestic spying, expanded socialized medicine, etc.

The evidence suggests that a Silent Majority of conservative Americans exists, even now. And, like the elephant tied to the tree, we are very much bigger and very much stronger than the politicians and corrupt corporate media have been telling us. Mike Lindell’s claim that Trump got more than 12 million more votes than Biden rings true.

Reference

[30% of the voters] — https://news.gallup.com/poll/15370/party-affiliation.aspx

[45% of the vote] — https://electproject.github.io/Early-Vote-2020G/index.html

[7-fold discrepancy in rates of increase in VAP vs VEP] — https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/statistics/data/voter-turnout-in-presidential-elections