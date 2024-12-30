After taking a primary series of COVID injections — either 1 dose or 2 doses, depending on the brand and type — many people of the world took COVID booster shots. But if over 80% of a population refuses to take a booster shot (less than 20% uptake), then it was characterized as having taken a pass on them. Here’s a graph:

Not all 30 places show up at right, and even when clicking the graph, not all of them show up:

But these places did not fall off the map after having largely refused to take any boosters. This shows that COVID booster shots were not ever needed in order for a nation to remain healthy. Here is a list of the places that took a pass on boosters:

1 Afghanistan

2 Albania

3 Angola

4 Armenia

5 Bahamas

6 Belize

7 Burundi

8 Cameroon

9 Central African Republic

10 Egypt

11 Eswatini

12 Ethiopia

13 Guinea-Bissau

14 India

15 Madagascar

16 Malawi

17 Mauritania

18 Moldova

19 Morocco

20 Namibia

21 North Macedonia

22 Russia

23 Sao Tome & Principe

24 Senegal

25 Sierra Leone

26 South Africa

27 South Sudan

28 Togo

29 Tunisia

30 Uganda

After doling out a primary series, the fallout must have created so much havoc that these places ended up taking a pass on the booster shots. Either that or they ultimately realized that COVID was never very deadly to begin with.