After taking a primary series of COVID injections — either 1 dose or 2 doses, depending on the brand and type — many people of the world took COVID booster shots. But if over 80% of a population refuses to take a booster shot (less than 20% uptake), then it was characterized as having taken a pass on them. Here’s a graph:
Not all 30 places show up at right, and even when clicking the graph, not all of them show up:
But these places did not fall off the map after having largely refused to take any boosters. This shows that COVID booster shots were not ever needed in order for a nation to remain healthy. Here is a list of the places that took a pass on boosters:
1 Afghanistan
2 Albania
3 Angola
4 Armenia
5 Bahamas
6 Belize
7 Burundi
8 Cameroon
9 Central African Republic
10 Egypt
11 Eswatini
12 Ethiopia
13 Guinea-Bissau
14 India
15 Madagascar
16 Malawi
17 Mauritania
18 Moldova
19 Morocco
20 Namibia
21 North Macedonia
22 Russia
23 Sao Tome & Principe
24 Senegal
25 Sierra Leone
26 South Africa
27 South Sudan
28 Togo
29 Tunisia
30 Uganda
After doling out a primary series, the fallout must have created so much havoc that these places ended up taking a pass on the booster shots. Either that or they ultimately realized that COVID was never very deadly to begin with.