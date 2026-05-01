Fatal adverse event reports (fatal AER) to the VAERS system exploded in 2021, being over 300x the usual number of fatal adverse event reports seen in a year:

[click to enlarge]

At 15,651 fatal adverse event reports in US adults for injections given in 2021, if you were to divide it by 300, then you would have 52 fatal adverse event reports:

\(\frac{15561}{300} = 52\)

But in the 22 years of prior reports, only 4 of them exceeded 52 — indicating that the average yearly count of fatal AERs in US adults is less than 52 per year (and that 2021 was therefore over 300x what is typical). Even after liberal adjustment factors, there is no way that you can account for a raw value that is more than 300x what is typical.

Reference

[online search tool for the VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php