During the video of the Senate hearing on whether COVID shots cause cancer, Sen. Ron Johnson remarked about how it was that just a tiny number of deaths after vaccination for the Swine Flu of 1976, along with cases of Guillain Barre` Syndrome being estimated at 4x the background level, led to the halting of that vaccine program:

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On 22 Oct 1976 — after the first 21 days of Swine Flu vaccine administration — CDC reported 41 deaths had occurred after the shots:

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That’s 2 deaths reported per calendar day of Swine Flu vaccine administration. But if 2 reports of death per calendar day of administration were enough to get a vaccine program halted, then how does that compare to the deaths reported after COVID shot administration? Here are the death reports for shots taken in March 2021:

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With 2,265 deaths reported after shots given out during a month which has 31 days in it, that works out to an average of 73 deaths per calendar day of shot administration — more total deaths (for each individual day!) — than had occurred during the entire Swine Flu Vaccine campaign. Typical months have under “10” death reports.

But 73 death reports per calendar day is a number that is over 30x greater than 2 per calendar day — indicating that health officials during COVID were over 30x more reckless with the health of Americans as were the health officials back in 1976. What made them 30x more reckless than before? One answer is the PREP Act.

By the time they shut down the Swine Flu vaccine program, they had 31 lawsuits to reckon with:

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But the PREP Act allows the government to prevent conventional lawsuits coming from the people claiming to be harmed by biologics products. The layperson’s version of that is that we can no longer “have our day in court” when it comes to things that the government recommends that we put into our bodies. We’re just supposed to trust.

Reference

[41 deaths and GBS case rates that rose to 4x are what got Swine Flu vaccine pulled] — https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK219595/

[2,265 death reports came in for shots given out in March 2021] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

Report showing “10” is the most monthly deaths reported, until 2,265 in Mar 2021:

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACM&DIED=Yes&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=18&HIGHAGE=115&V2OCHECKED=ON&V2OLOW=0&V2OHIGH=180&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2016&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2021&VAX_MONTH_HIGH=05