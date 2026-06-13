Most people believe that the U.S. Constitution has 27 amendments, but that’s when you look backward in time — not when you look forward in time. Looking forward, I picture 4 more amendments coming down the pike relatively soon:

First Amendment (1791)

Freedom of Religion, Speech, Press, Assembly, and Petition

Second Amendment (1791)

Right to Bear Arms

Third Amendment (1791)

Quartering of Soldiers

Fourth Amendment (1791)

Search and Seizure

Fifth Amendment (1791)

Grand Jury, Double Jeopardy, Self Incrimination, Due Process, Takings

Sixth Amendment (1791)

Right to Speedy Trial by Jury, Witnesses, Counsel

Seventh Amendment (1791)

Jury Trial in Civil Lawsuits

Eighth Amendment (1791)

Excessive Fines, Cruel and Unusual Punishment

Ninth Amendment (1791)

Non-Enumerated Rights Retained by People

10th Amendment (1791)

Rights Reserved to States or People

11th Amendment (1795)

Suits Against States

12th Amendment (1804)

Election of President and Vice President

13th Amendment (1865)

Abolition of Slavery

14th Amendment (1868)

Citizenship Rights, Equal Protection, Apportionment, Civil War Debt

15th Amendment (1870)

Right to Vote Not Denied by Race

16th Amendment (1913)

Income Tax

17th Amendment (1913)

Popular Election of Senators

18th Amendment (1919)

Prohibition of Liquor

19th Amendment (1920)

Women’s Right to Vote

20th Amendment (1933)

Presidential Term and Succession, Assembly of Congress

21st Amendment (1933)

Repeal of Prohibition

22nd Amendment (1951)

Two-Term Limit on Presidency

23rd Amendment (1961)

Presidential Vote for D.C.

24th Amendment (1964)

Abolition of Poll Taxes

25th Amendment (1967)

Presidential Disability and Succession

26th Amendment (1971)

Right to Vote at Age 18

27th Amendment (1992)

Congressional Compensation

28 th Amendment (2027)

34 states called an Article V amendments convention in late 2026 and, by January 2027, 38 states had ratified a constitutional amendment to return to the Gold Standard. As was written into the original U.S. Constitution, gold shall hereby be restored as legal tender of these United States. Just as originally written, the several states shall not be allowed to deny payment in gold as legal tender. All states must accept gold as legal tender.

29 th Amendment (2027)

In February 2027, a second Article V amendments convention was called, and it was ratified that same month, creating term limits not just for elected persons, but even for administrative leaders/office holders. Deep State actors must then be forced out of office via this constitutional amendment. The 17th Amendment enabling the popular election for U.S. Senators is also hereby repealed, restoring the House/Senate distinction.

30 th Amendment (2027)

In March 2027, a third Article V amendments convention was called, and it was ratified that same month, placing a hard cap on federal spending such that the federal spending in a given year shall remain below half of the average yearly wages earned in the private sector (average of prior 2 years), as was true, with war exceptions, all of the way up to 1969 (was true for 180 years), and was also true of 1999, 2000, and 2001. The American worker shall remain the dominant consumer in the U.S. economy. The federal government will not be allowed to spend as much as the sum of all private sector wages — displacing the American worker as the dominant consumer.

31 st Amendment (2027)

In April 2027, a fourth Article V amendments convention was called, and it was ratified that same month, placing a hard cap on the total number of pages of allowable federal law. Those pages shall not exceed 20,000 in number, as was true of the early 1950s. Also, the IRS shall be abolished within 60 days from the ratification of this document, and the entire domestic federal revenue will then begin to come from one single national sales tax (“Fair Tax”). The American people will no longer have more than one federal bill to pay. There will no longer be more than one way for the federal government to take money from them. The 16th Amendment is hereby repealed.

Tell me I’m not dreaming.

The End

Private wages earned, as a multiple of federal spending

Federal spending, as a fraction of private sector pay

Reference

[27 Amendments] — https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/amendments

[private wages] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Compensation of employees: Wages and salaries: Private industries [A132RC1A027NBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A132RC1A027NBEA

[federal spending] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal Government Current Expenditures [AFEXPND], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AFEXPND