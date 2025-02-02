During the early part of 2020, people in Singapore might have postponed some of their colonoscopies, which might lead to a slight uptick in the proportion of newly-diagnosed colon cancers coming in at Stage IV. But in Singapore, there was a 33% increase in the proportion of new diagnoses that were Stage IV, needing surgery:

The study reveals that colonoscopies resumed after 1 June 2020, so there were only a few months where people went without them — which is not likely enough to explain a full 33% increase in the proportion that were stage IV, moving from 16.9% up to 22.2%.

This evidence suggests that some environmental factor during 2021 — such as the COVID shot — was increasing the proportion of colon cancers which were stage IV upon initial diagnosis.

Reference

[colon cancer that was stage IV upon diagnosis jumped up by a third] — Chen HLR, Lee PP, Zhao Y, Ng WHC, Zhao J, Tan YEC, Loh BJS, Chow KP, Tan HK, Tan KE. The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Diagnosis, Treatment, and Outcomes of Colorectal Cancer in Singapore. Medicina (Kaunas). 2025 Jan 16;61(1):138. doi: 10.3390/medicina61010138. PMID: 39859120; PMCID: PMC11766542. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11766542/