Three-dimensional chess was popularized in 1967 on the TV series, Star Trek:

By having to think about where the pieces fall into 3 different chess boards, it is a cardinal example of the complexity required for high-level decision making, and also an example of the deception and trickery that is possible by political actors who are thinking 2 moves ahead of you. They play off of your perceptions of their behavior.

If the bad guys wanted universal digital ID, for instance, they would not directly ask for it. Knowing that conservatives (patriotic, liberty-loving Americans) like to protect the innocence of children, the bad guys could first try to ramp-up the exposure of children to lewd programs, even to pornographic material, itself.

Knowing that this will make the conservatives “over-react” and bring about the universal digital ID themselves, the bad guys get to blame the conservatives once it is discovered that free society has been destroyed — by way of digital ID brought on by the conservatives. This strategy is not just hypothetical, but just showed up in a hearing:

The MN legislator pictured above is trans, and is arguing for more children to get exposed to pornography online — presumably because it would be “educational.”

While normal persons revile at such notions, keep in mind that they were carefully crafted so as to trigger the conservatives into creating a Surveillance State.

Let’s not fall for it.

Let’s not create a universal digital ID that can be used in order to track and/or restrict all of your online activity, eventually resulting in a Totalitarian Police State which then turns the United States into another socialist hell-hole.

Reference

[3D chess became popular in 1967, after Star Trek created it] — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Three-dimensional_chess

[bad guys are playing 3D chess against patriotic, liberty-loving Americans] — https://www.wnd.com/2026/02/trans-lawmaker-wants-you-believe-porn-sites-are