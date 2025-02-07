Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman came out with a dry report of facts surrounding early COVID communications and documents, pointing to too much involvement by the military and defense departments — and correspondingly too little from public health.

Anyone who recalls early Navy ships near New York and California should ask: Why?

One point made by Sasha was that DoD called Big Pharma on 4 Feb 2020 — telling them to prepare for COVID due to it being a national security threat. Here is the WHO Situation Report for that day:

Just one death outside of China (in the Philippines) does not call for a national security threat, so we should ask what DoD knew that we did not know. Curiously, 4 Feb 2020 was the day it became known that there were COVID cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship:

Almost 10 cases had been discovered aboard the ship by 4 Feb 2020.

Curious timing.

Reference

[WHO Situation Report #15] — https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200204-sitrep-15-ncov.pdf

[Diamond Princess cases] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971221012133