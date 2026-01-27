The population of the USA is approximately 4.1% of the world population. Though estimates are uncertain, in 2021 there were an estimated 137,000 drug use deaths, worldwide (red marks added) …

… but the share of that death which came from the USA was 52% of the total world death:

Another way to put this is that, compared to the average nation, the USA has a drug use death rate that is 13x larger. The evidence suggests that the combination of prescription and illicit drugs in the USA is so high that it appears to be orchestrated, rather than something which emerged organically, by free people making free choices.

