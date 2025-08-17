Cell phones can create electromagnetic fields (EMFs) with an electric field strength of more than 40 volts-per-meter (V/m), but this is not natural. The natural background radio-frequency and microwave (RF/MW) radiation is under one-millionth of a V/m (purple markings added):

By bathing humans in 40 million times as much EMF as is natural, we should become cautious and perhaps even develop healthy anxiety about what we are doing to ourselves. A big difference in exposure limits exists between allowable levels in the USA and former Soviet nations:

Back in the 1970s, 194 V/m was allowed, even when exposure time exceeded 20 minutes. But in the USSR, only 6.1 V/m was allowed if the exposure reached 2 hours (and 19.4 V/m was allowed for exposure times below 2 hours). That’s more than a 30-fold difference, and it is likely that the USSR was more correct than the USA on this.

Notice how, at left where the intensity is set based on the frequency (rather than exposure time), the Soviets refused to allow even 1.94 V/m of EMF exposure when the frequency was 100 MHz! They must have known that 100 MHz and above —as used in cell phones today — can be very harmful to the human body.

Back in the 1970s, the country of Czechoslovakia even went so far as to limit general public exposure — for frequencies from 30 MHz to 300 MHz — to just 1 V/m:

Headaches can be caused in people with just 3 V/m:

Cellphones can create more than 10x the EMF required to induce headaches in people. And even just 1 or 2 V/m had biological effects on people and on micro-organisms:

The evidence suggests that we should be like Czechoslovakia in the 1970s, and that we should set a general public exposure limit in the USA to no more than 1 V/m of EMF.

Reference

[1981 report to NASA on EMFs] — https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19810017132

[electric field strength from cell phones can reach 41 V/m] — Buckus R, Strukcinskiene B, Raistenskis J. The assessment of electromagnetic field radiation exposure for mobile phone users. Vojnosanit Pregl. 2014 Dec;71(12):1138-43. doi: 10.2298/vsp140119013b. PMID: 25639003. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25639003/