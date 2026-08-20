As we hit $40 trillion in national debt, keep in mind that interest payments will begin to chew-up more and more of federal tax revenue, and currently chew-up one-third:

Economic fallacies have to be uprooted, even those held by “Good Guys” — such as the erroneous idea that you can have growth without proportional increases in interest rates. Interest rates come into existence whenever the future is predicted to have productivity, predicting high productivity increases current loans, raising rates:

This forward-looking loan demand is the largest single contributor to the height of interest rates: Higher expectation of future productivity = higher current loan demand.

As you can see, the interest that government pays on its own debt — estimated by the 5-year government bond (GS5) — tracks with nominal GDP growth. You simply cannot have growth divorced from interest rates, so we need to stop saying so. The “price” of double-digit (>10%) GDP growth is double-digit (>10%) interest rates.

The evidence suggests that the federal government needs to be cut by more than half.

Reference

[the amount of interest that the government pays on debt each year] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal government current expenditures: Interest payments [A091RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A091RC1Q027SBEA

[the government revenue that is collected in taxes each year] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal government current tax receipts [W006RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W006RC1Q027SBEA

[the nominal gross domestic product (GDP)] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP

[the interest rate that the government pays on its debt] — Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Market Yield on U.S. Treasury Securities at 5-Year Constant Maturity, Quoted on an Investment Basis [GS5], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GS5