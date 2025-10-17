NOTE: A prior report on this topic is found here.

When government officials create recommended daily intakes for nutrients, they operate under perverse incentives which can prevent them from acknowledging the truth. They could be beholden to the food industry (“Big Food”) and that could prevent them from making recommendations which lead to human health.

In England, they only recommend 400 IU of vitamin D, even though there is evidence that this is not anywhere near what is required to drive serum levels of active vitamin D (25-hydroxyvitamin D) up to immuno-protective levels. One wonders why no one stood up in the committee meeting to ask:

If 400 IU is good enough, then how come we make 10x that amount in our skin?

During the summer months, people go outside with their head, arms, and hands exposed to sunlight. The total surface area exposed from those three body sections is 23.2% (4.1% + 14.6% + 4.5%):

But, because short-sleeve shirts cover a small part of the upper arm, a value of ~22% of skin surface area is expected to be exposed to sunlight in summer months. In a Swiss sunlight exposure study, they discovered that that much exposure produces at least 1,000 IU for every 15 minutes:

Because nature has declared it useful for human beings to be producing thousands of IU’s of vitamin D daily (our bodies would not do it if it were not useful), when “man” declares that you only really require a few hundred IU’s of vitamin D daily — even through Winter — then it calls into question the scientific legitimacy of authorities.

A more cautious approach would be to have some intellectual humility and to realize the natural outcomes from being in a natural environment, but the authorities may be operating under perverse incentives requiring them to “willfully ignore” the natural levels of vitamin D production which are produced by human bodies in nature.

For example, if shilling for Big Pharma, it would prove very useful to keep the population levels of vitamin D low — so that people get sick each winter, and then particular products like vaccines and antivirals can be sold to those who are sick. But the business of “pandemic prevention” can’t get off the ground when we stay healthy.

When people stay healthy, there is no longer any (or much) use for Big Pharma interventions. Future generations will look back on this current generation to realize that a known preventative measure — maintaining healthy vitamin D levels — was willfully ignored by mainstream medicine, like the risk from smoking was ignored.

In the case of smoking, a lot of money was at stake, so the public awareness of lung cancer risks was delayed for as long as possible. The same thing is currently happening with vitamin D, and the public awareness of how vital it is in preventing respiratory infections is being delayed, and likely for the same reason (for profit).

