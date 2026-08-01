NOTE: A prior report on a similar topic is here.

In Anthony Fauci’s diary, he advocated for universal COVID shot uptake as late as mid-November 2021:

Six days before this entry, Fauci admits that some of the people he agrees with — in terms of universal uptake “in spite of” myocarditis concerns — have financial ties to Pfizer:

But an open question is whether it could have been known, by November 2021, that the myocarditis risk was significant — because it was known by that time that the risk of COVID to the young was NOT significant (was even less than the risk of flu). If you check for monthly reports of myocarditis, they exploded mid-2021:

The typical month has less than 5 cases of myocarditis reported, but July 2021 had 400x as many myocarditis reports as that (1,906 reports for July 2021 alone):

The evidence suggests that Fauci knew that reports of myocarditis were running at 400x what was typical for them (~40,000% of what is typical), but that he STILL advocated for universal uptake of COVID shots.

Reference

[Fauci diary] — https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf

[VAERS search tool] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php