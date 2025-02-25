In this post, a Moderna lot was found to be lethal, here is an even worse lot number:

With 45 death reports for lot #: 032 H 20 A, here is the size of that lot (in the top row of image below):

That works out to 403 fatal adverse event reports (AERs) per million doses. After putting the doses above into units of “millions” then you get 0.1116 million doses associated with this lot number. Then, to find fatal AERs per million doses distributed (though all doses may not have been administered) you would divide, like this:

\(\frac{45}{0.1116} = \frac{403.2}{million}\)

Even if you adjust for the expected rate of fatal AERs per million doses — which is around 1.0 fatal AERs per million overall — by doubling it to account for any effect of increased age of dose recipients, and doubling it again to account for any effect of an “increased propensity to report” — this lot still shows up as being 100x more lethal.