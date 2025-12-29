When looking for fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) which cite onset within 10 months (300 days) of an injection, it would be alarming if over 15% of the fatal AERs occurred on the same day as the injection:

From 28,233 fatal AERs within 10 months of a dose, there were 4,418 of them (over 15%) which began on Day 0 (same day as the injection). The mid-graph peaks can be discounted because it was precisely at those times when the time-window expanded. Days 0 through 9 each get their own bar, but then multiple days get lumped together.

Astonishingly, 65% of the fatal AERs — approximately 2 of every 3 fatal AERs — had onset within 30 days post-dose:

The evidence suggests that the officials “lied” when they said COVID shots were safe.

Reference

[VAERS search result] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?GRAPH=ON&GROUP6=ONS&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&DIED=Yes&V2OCHECKED=ON&V2OLOW=0&V2OHIGH=299