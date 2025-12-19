Back when the government was not intervening into the economy (back when there was more economic freedom in the USA), there were at least 5 new single-family homes under construction (“housing starts”) for each 100 U.S. civilians, aged 16 and up. But after tremendous government overreach in the 21st century, that was lost:

NOTE: Chart shows the average monthly housing starts for each half of the year.

The evidence suggests that we need to reduce the size and scope of the federal government (increase economic freedom), so that we once again see 5 new single-family homes under construction for each 100 U.S. civilians of age 16 and up. Relative to the U.S. population, the new construction of homes was over 60% higher than today.

Caveat: Some of this — but not all of it — has to do with an increasing proportion of people buying “already-existing” homes.

