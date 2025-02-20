This post is a follow-up to the prior post contrasting swine flu shots from 1976 to COVID shots found here.

When checking future months for the fatal adverse event reports (AERs) which had an onset interval from Day 0 to Day 9 post-dose, I found an astonishing 53 fatal AERs for those people who took COVID shots on Wednesday, 10 March 2021:

In just one day of COVID shots, that amount of associated death is equivalent to 70 days of the swine flu shots given out in 1976.

Reference

[53 early (within 9 days) fatal AERs for shots given on Wednesday, 10 March 2021] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACD&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&DIED=Yes&NUMDAYS[]=0&NUMDAYS[]=1&NUMDAYS[]=2&NUMDAYS[]=3&NUMDAYS[]=4&NUMDAYS[]=5&NUMDAYS[]=6&NUMDAYS[]=7&NUMDAYS[]=8&NUMDAYS[]=9&STATE=NOTFR&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2021&VAX_MONTH_LOW=03&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2021&VAX_MONTH_HIGH=03