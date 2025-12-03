In a harrowing scene from Mission: Impossible III, agent Lindsey Farris (played by Keri Russell) finds herself in agonizing pain, given how an evil mastermind had implanted an explosive device in her forehead — and was activating it using wireless radiation:

She ends up dead as the explosive charge is activated before the team can get her to safety, out of the range of the transmitter which was used to explode the charge inside of her head, instantly killing her. If a government tried to convince all of its citizens that it wants to plant a charge inside of everyone’s head, then the people would uproar.

The government may even try to say that it promises that it will only set off the charge on the bad guys (only killing the bad people with the press of a button), leaving the good guys alone to go about their business and to lead a normal life and build a family and whatnot. But such power asymmetry cannot be checked.

If a single organization ever had such “kill power” over an entire population, then that population is doomed. Even if it was not an explosive charge, but only an aerosolized heavy metal seeded into the air and then breathed in by the people — making us all “electro-hypersensitive” — you could feasibly neutralize entire populations.

The reason it is important to bring this up is because of the push to increase the density of cell towers. While the proper distance between cell towers under 4G is to have them at least 3 miles (~4800 meters) away from each other, look at the cell towers in one neighborhood of London (red marks added at bottom):

[click to enlarge]

The cell tower next to the Bank of England is used by two operators, but the one below it next to the Bank Station Exchange is used by 7 operators. More importantly, not much more than 100 meters separates them. With a cell tower every 200-300 meters or so, a very dangerous threat of 5G potentially being used as a weapon arises.

As reported by The Defender, negative effects of enhanced exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF) — by way of early ownership of cell phones — are already showing up in children. There have been reports of lowered mental performance in kids going to school where there is a cell tower close by.

Worse still, among nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the USA is already one of the worst-performing nations in academic performance in math:

In other words, we cannot afford to be having our kids being bombarded with EMFs by having a cell tower every 200-300 meters. Critics and detractors state that we need the speed of 5G in order to instantly download high-definition movies (~5Gb) and such, but careful inspection reveals 4G did just fine in that regard:

While the image shows 4G getting the movie downloaded in 60 seconds, it shows 5G getting it done in 1 second, but here is the rub:

After just 5-10 seconds of buffering, the 4G-downloaded movie would start in 5-10 seconds after hitting “play” — and would never interrupt while you are watching it.

In other words, 5G is not 60x better than 4G, because technology can do two things at once (both play the movie, while also downloading the rest of it). In still other words, to save ourselves less than 10 seconds of time, we are going to gamble on the future of America with elevated exposure to EMFs in our children.

That’s a high price to pay in order to save less than 10 seconds of time.

Reference

[radio-activation of implanted explosives in MI3 movie] — https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0317919

[online map of cell towers] — https://opencellid.org

[USA is already the 4th-worst OECD nation in math] — https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/pisa-2022-results-volume-i_53f23881-en/full-report/how-did-countries-perform-in-pisa_dc514907.html

[the myth of 4G requiring a wait-time of 60 seconds to play a movie] — https://business.orange.be/en/discover/news/5g-new-technology-much-more-powerful