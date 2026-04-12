In this prior post, it was discovered that time-frames with higher COVID led to higher increases in death in age-matched persons who had been injected with COVID shots, compared to the increases in death among those who never took the shots. In other words, COVID shots made you more likely to die during COVID outbreaks.

Here is an enlarged version of the image from the 2.2 million person study:

The dark bars at far left in each panel are people who did not take the COVID shots. The yellow bars are the first group which would be considered by all health agencies to be “fully-vaccinated” (because a few weeks had passed after the second dose). COVID outbreaks led to death increases of 29% to 36% among the unjabbed under age 80:

But notice how those fully-dosed (yellow bars marked with orange markings) had increases in death during COVID outbreaks which were more than 5x larger than the increase in death among those not taking the COVID shots. The evidence suggests that COVID shots are like a Trojan Horse, setting you up for extra mortality during COVID.

They should be pulled from the market, because they are all “downside risk” — i.e., increased susceptibility to death during COVID, without any measurable mortality benefit during COVID.

Reference

[study of 2.2 million persons] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971224000468