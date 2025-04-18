Dr. McCullough recently reported on a recent study of almost 2,000 adults in the Emory Healthcare system of Atlanta, Georgia. Here is the study:

You may notice that it is kind of odd how they say that COVID shots only ever helped you if it had been at least 3 months from your last shot, and no more than 9 months (270 days) from your last shot: 6 total months of “protection” from COVID shots. Time windows outside of that range showed no clear evidence of benefit.

The three columns of data below are titled as:

…………. Moderate … Severe … Death

At very top right, you have those who had taken a COVID shot within 90 days and the odds ratio for a COVID death had a central estimate of 0.72 (benefit) but, importantly, the upper bound of the interval around that odds ratio includes 2.86 (harm). Because the confidence interval extends above 1.0 — there is no clear evidence of benefit.

The shots, if taken within 90 days, were not clearly shown as protective against death.

Just to the left you have the middle column, and at top you have a central estimate of 0.40 but, once again, you have an upper bound on the odds ratio which extends above 1.0 — meaning there is no clear evidence of benefit against severe COVID either. Then if you drop down to “More than 270 Days Ago” — you get the same thing.

Maybe if COVID shots were harmless it might be “okay” that they are not shown to benefit you for any time window longer than 6 months, but they are not harmless. The VAERS system, worldwide, has collected over 320,000 serious adverse event reports, including 6,000 just in kids:

And it has also collected over 35,000 reports of death after taking the experimental COVID shots, including 200 deaths in kids:

The evidence suggests that these experimental COVID shots should be pulled from the market, due to not simultaneously being both “safe” and “effective.”

Reference

Carmola LR, Roebling AD, Khosravi D, Langsjoen RM, Bombin A, Bixler B, Reid A, Chen C, Wang E, Lu Y, Zheng Z, Zhang R, Nguyen PV, Arthur RA, Fitts E, Gulick DA, Higginbotham D, Taz A, Ahmed A, Crumpler JH, Kraft C, Lam WA, Babiker A, Waggoner JJ, Openo KP, Johnson LM, Westbrook A, Piantadosi A. Viral and host factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 disease severity in Georgia, USA. PLoS One. 2025 Apr 1;20(4):e0317972. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0317972. PMID: 40168303; PMCID: PMC11960886. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11960886/

[MedAlerts searching tool for the VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php