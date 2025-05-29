In the USA and US territories prior to COVID, the year with the highest number of fatal adverse event reports with onset within 60 days of vaccination was 1993, with 189 reports of fatality with onset of 60 days or less.

Due to a rollout of COVID shots, somewhere from 3 - 5 times as many yearly fatal adverse event reports would have been expected (from a new substance, a higher average age of recipients, a wider spread of coverage, higher propensity to report, etc.).

In other words, from 567 - 945 yearly fatal adverse event reports would have been expected in 2021 -- but instead, there were 7,481 of them, more than 40x higher than the average of previous years:

This circumstantial evidence indicates that COVID shots were uniquely dangerous, in a class of their own. The logic of the Hippocratic Oath of "first, do no harm" invites us to continue to question the proportionality of harm and benefit of any intervention vs. any disease. For COVID shots, withdrawal from the market is most reasonable.