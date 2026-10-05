Deep’s Newsletter

Deep’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
Oct 5

“65 cents of every tax dollar” provides instant clarity on what ought to be our country’s top priority. Thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deep Dive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture