… goes toward “socialized medicine” (the federal government spending on healthcare):

[click to enlarge]

The evidence suggests that there is a type of “medical fascism” in the USA — where the government collects tax dollars from the people and then hands two-thirds of it over to giant medical corporations who have been at least indirectly granted a type of monopoly status.

The best first-step in fixing this problem is a full repeal of the “Affordable Care Act” — an act which granted near-monopoly status to a handful of major players in the healthcare industry. Returning to a free market in medicine (like we had prior to 1938), would make medicine and medical care affordable again.

There is “some” danger involved with a “totally-free” market in medicine, but there is even more danger involved when there is medical fascism. For a recent example, recall the top-down nature of the measures taken in the COVID “pandemic” — which vastly-enriched the insiders while tremendously harming the U.S. public.

Such an ongoing debacle would be impossible under a totally-free market in medicine.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Government current expenditures: Federal: Health [G160661A027NBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/G160661A027NBEA

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal government current tax receipts [W006RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W006RC1Q027SBEA