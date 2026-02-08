Escape Key has broken down the financial and organizational links held together by Jeffrey Epstein. Much of the organizational planning over how to both implement, and then how to profit off of, “disaster capitalism” lead back to Jeffrey Epstein — a modern-day Rasputin, or modern-day Machiavelli.

Sayer Ji is doing analysis related to the BioSecurity State aspect, and it is chilling.

There is evidence in the Epstein Files suggesting that COVID was part of a master plan to ratchet up both profit and control over the world. Many people became disenfranchised during COVID, but not the billionaires, who may have, at least in large part, been “in on it.” Check out the evolution of the wealth of billionaires:

Note how 2021 had 660 more billionaires than 2020

While the naked eye reveals a big jump in 2021 — when several trillion dollars of COVID stimulus funds were being dispersed — a robust statistical technique for detecting if something is an inexplicable anomaly is the Hampel Anomaly Identifier (HAI). When the current as well as the previous 7 years are used, HAI throws a signal:

The statistical analysis indicates that some form of fraud, confiscation, or expropriation did occur in 2021, because the common causes of the changes in the wealth of billionaires are not able to explain the big jump in 2021. Even if they were “cheating” before in accruing wealth, that baseline of cheating cannot explain 2021.

The evidence suggests that we should follow the money and hold hearings on the flow of funds during COVID. It does appear that billions of people were scammed here. Here is a chart created by Catherine Austin Fitts revealing a timeline that inexorably leads to organizational capture and wealth extraction by elite cronies of government:

This chart shows the first big steps taken to enact a Great Reset/Great Taking. It bears mentioning that the COVID-era notion of track-and-trace and vaccine passports were to dovetail into a digital ID system which would eventually morph into an ESG control grid, where people would have a “carbon footprint” and limited credits.

This evolution, if successful, would have put people into “15-minute cities” with controlled movement — where the isolation creates a captive audience effect allowing for even steeper wealth extraction. To exceed your carbon credits, such as to travel to visit your dying grandmother, would then require bribing the officials in government:

Person: Will you let me pass? My grandmother is dying.

Official: You have reached your monthly quota of carbon credits.

Person: But she is dying!

Official [checks a digital device]: I notice that you have $900 in your bank account.

Person: Oh, geez. … Just take it! Just take the damned money and let me pass!