U.S. scientists with ties to defense projects are starting to show up as missing or dead:

This article lists 6 of them, but a 7th researcher, working at Novartis in Massachusetts, could be involved. Here is the timeline:

22 Jun 2025

Monica Reza, age 60, goes missing. She used to work at Aerojet Rocketdyne, a firm that was partially funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

26 Jun 2025

Melissa Casias, age 54, goes missing. She worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) — the lab that produced the first atomic bombs dropped in WWII.

25 Oct 2025

Jacob Prichard, age 34, and analyst at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, allegedly murders two fellow employees (one who was his wife), and then allegedly kills himself.

12 Dec 2025

Jason Thomas, age 45, researcher at Novartis, goes missing. His body is later found at the bottom of a lake.

16 Dec 2025

Nuno Loureiro, age 47, and a plasma scientist at MIT, is shot dead. The shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, is the same guy that shot up Brown University 3 days prior.

16 Feb 2026

Carl Grillmair, age 67, is shot dead. He worked at Caltech IPAC Science and Data Center.

27 Feb 2026

Major General William Neil McCasland, age 68, goes missing. He had retired as head of research at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and had been involved with the Phillips Research Site at Kirtland Air Force Base — working with LANL.

When just using the probability of going missing, and an estimated subpopulation of defense scientists of 10,000 — there was a background 18% chance for them all to coincidentally go missing over the course of 250 days (cell B22 below):

[click to enlarge]

But under the assumption that they all actually got killed (murdered), there were only 237 chances in a billion (yellow cell) — or less than 1 chance in a million — for these events to be coincidental. In other words, it is much more likely that a random person gets struck by lightning in 12 months, than it is for these missing/dead events to have occurred.

Reference

[165,000 adults went missing in 2024] — https://www.statista.com/statistics/240387/number-of-missing-persons-files-in-the-us-by-age/

[27 Mar 2026 news report] — https://newsable.asianetnews.com/world/national-security-scare-america-scientists-vanish-die-under-mystery-cloud-articleshow-w4o3l56

[24 Mar 2026 news report] — https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/unexplained-deaths-us-defence-research-1787733

[U.S. population] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Population [B230RC0A052NBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/B230RC0A052NBEA

[almost 20,000 U.S. murders in 2023] — https://ourworldindata.org/homicides