Considering how, in a previous report, it was shown that, when giving kids COVID shots, a minimum of one case of myocarditis will become hospitalized for each prevented COVID hospitalization in young males, then why did CDC promise to pay Pfizer up to over $700 million for COVID shots for kids out to 2027?

Apparently only $350,000 has been set aside (or already sent to Pfizer):

[click to enlarge]

The evidence suggests that there are perverse incentives involved. A “sane” agency would not be prepared to send $700 million dollars for a product now known to cause more harm than good. Only an “insane” agency — or one operating under perverse incentives — would choose to do something like that.

Reference

[possible award to Pfizer of over $700,000,000 for COVID shots for kids] — https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/ab3b1ada9fc34e05a0720007ff8e6a13/view

[$350,000 currently either set aside or sent off to Pfizer] — https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_IDV_75D30126D21001_7523/