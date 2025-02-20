NOTE: A similar recent report on this topic is found here.

Attributing Cause to VAERS Reports

When people spontaneously submit adverse event reports (AERs) to the VAERS system, some of them may not actually be caused by a vaccination, but were, instead, coincidental along with the vaccination. For events occurring on Day 0 (same day as injection), up to 99% of the adverse events may really be caused by the shots taken.

For events occurring on Day 1 (the very next day after taking a shot), perhaps somewhat less than 99% of all reports of adverse events would really be from the shots that were taken on the day prior. On the other hand, rising inflation of reports will eventually begin at some unknown time delay (e.g., such as at the two-year mark).

After this unknown threshold of time delay, most reports coming in may not really be caused by the shot that had been taken (e.g., a shot taken 2 years prior). When most reports aren’t truly caused by the injection itself, you get inflation of reports. The total number of reports grows, but total number of truly-caused reports grows only slowly.

After collecting reports sequentially through time, then at some specific point in time delays (on Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, etc.), it will be true that the real sum of truly-caused events are represented by the total of reports by that time. When not all events are truly-caused by injections, it is a mathematical fact that you will reach the true total.

The sum of all reports collected over the sum of all time will then, necessarily, exceed the true total of adverse events which were really and truly caused by the injection.

One very conservative and very rough guess is that, by Day 9, the reports you have will be a minimum of the ultimate total of reports that were truly-caused adverse events. While some small fraction of the reports by Day 9 might not be caused by the injection, they are supplemented by a fraction of later reports that were truly causal.

This leads to the following Fermi (rough educated guess) proposition which could be applied to fatal AERs, but which may not apply to every specific AER (each type of adverse event is different, with different average times of onset):

The number of truly-caused fatal AERs in VAERS are at least as high as the total number of fatal AERs (causal or not) which had been collected by Day 9

Applying this reasoning to the 33 fatal AERs from persons who received the COVID shot on Wednesday, 30 Dec 2020, you get an estimate of 71 “truly-caused” fatal AERs per million doses of COVID shots given out. Importantly, only a fraction of actual deaths truly-caused by the COVID shots will get reported; the real number is higher.

The Receipts

Here are the 33 early (by Day 9) fatal AERs from shots given out on that single day:

Here is the 7-day average daily rate of COVID shot uptake for that day, showing that 1,393 daily shots were going out for every million persons in the USA:

And here is the total number of persons (332.113 million) in the USA in Dec 2020:

When the daily shot administration rate per million persons is multiplied by the millions of Americans, then you discover that 463,000 (0.463 million) shots were being given out daily back then. But when that is true, then the 33 deaths from shots given out during one day must be divided by the total number of shots given out that day:

\(\frac {33}{0.463} = \frac{71 fatalAERs}{million}\)

When CDC looked at 11 years and reported on the fatal AERs and the total doses of all vaccines distributed and for all persons of all ages, they found out that there was approximately 1 fatal AER per million doses distributed. But the first 9 days of evidence on the people who took COVID shots that day give a 71x higher number.

While the average age of recipients of COVID shots was 54, and the average age for all historic shots overall may be somewhat younger than 54 — because of including the reports from the childhood vaccine schedule — a reporting rate for death that is 71 times higher than an historic average is still astonishing.

