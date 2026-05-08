Researcher Joseph Fraiman reported on his team’s reanalysis of original phase 3 COVID shot trial data. While he restricted his analysis on adverse events of special interest, he does make an off-hand remark about all serious adverse events. A serious adverse event has been defined as an event which requires at least hospitalization.

For each 10,000 who got dosed with Pfizer, there were 18 excess hospitalizations due to serious adverse events. That’s how many, in each 10,000, were harmed by Pfizer — but you have to ask an important follow-up question:

How many, in each 10,000, got benefit?

The answer is that 2.3 hospitalizations were prevented after 10,000 people were dosed. But who in their right mind would want to take a product which puts 8 people into the hospital for each person kept out? By doling out these mRNA shots, 7x as many people ended up being hospitalized (versus how many would have been without it).