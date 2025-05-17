In 2018, researchers discovered that you could reduce the density of brain cells in the hippocampus — a brain region associated with learning and memory — by hitting rats with an electromagnetic field (EMF) powered at just 8 V/m (0.016 mW/cm^2):

The effect of reducing neuronal (brain cell) density in the hippocampus showed up as cognitive decline. As we try to understand why it is that Biden had such a steep cognitive decline, let’s remain observant regarding how easy it is to cause cognitive decline in lab rats, using power levels that any cell phone could very easily make.

If 8 V/m can make you dumb, then we are all in danger.

Reference

