When trying to determine if vaccines have made human populations remain alive longer, one metric to use is the age which 90% of people achieve. In Sweden in 1899, 90% of the people made it to the age of 3, but 10% died before the age of 3:

For the next 50 years (to about 1949), there was a steep rise in the age that 90% of the people achieve. By 1949, 90% of the people made it to the age of 52. The youngest death of this group would have been 52 years old, and therefore would have been born in 1897 — prior to the left edge of the chart. All of the others would have been born earlier.

Any neonatal event in 1949, such as the rollout of a first-ever infant vaccine — with the sole exception of smallpox vaccine, which had been given since the 1800s — could not have a positive effect on the “90% achievable age” for at least 52 years into the future (c. 2001). Now let’s check the childhood vaccine schedule in Sweden:

And now let’s superimpose the rollout dates to the public longevity chart, to find out the maximum possible share of all public longevity gains which could be ascribed to vaccination:

With 3 childhood vaccines rolling out in the 1940s, it would not be until the 1990s before they could have had any effect on the “90% achievable age.” With a “90% achievable age” of 57 years in 1974, the 1974 rollout of Rubella vaccinations could not begin to have an effect until the year of (1974+57=) 2031 (off the chart on the right side).

Before vaccines had any chance to have an effect on this measure of public longevity, over 80% of all of the gains accumulated out to the year of 2024 had already been made in the absence of vaccines. The evidence suggests that, as far as public longevity goes, it is mathematically impossible that vaccines are responsible for even 20% of the gains.

The bulk of longevity gains come from other things, such as sanitation and personal hygiene and knowledge gains regarding nutrition and basic medicine. These things dwarf the potential effects that vaccines might have on public longevity. Vaccines may turn out to be the least important factor in improving longevity in humans.

Reference

[the age which 90% of the people in Sweden achieved, by year] — Alvarez & Vaupel (2023); Human Mortality Database (2025) – with major processing by Our World in Data. https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/survival-ages-across-the-population?country=~SWE

[vaccines in Sweden] — https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/the-public-health-agency-of-sweden/communicable-disease-control/vaccinations/previous-swedish-vaccination-programmes/