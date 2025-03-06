When comparing 10 Moderna lots to 7 years of flu shots in terms of the reporting rate for MedDRA code 10014523 (embolism and thrombosis) — aka “blood clots” — then you find an 800-fold difference. Here is the search page for Moderna, showing the 10 lots which got averaged out in terms of the mean reporting rate per million doses:

While 383 reports show up in the bottom 10 rows above, the actual sum of embolism/thrombosis reports for this group was 411, due to typographical variations covered here. The total dose count for these 10 lots was 12.5726 million doses. The average reporting rate for embolism/thrombosis was 33.1 reports per million doses.

Here is the search page for the 7 seasons of flu:

Counting started with the 8th month (August) of 2011, or 3rd row, and all flu seasons had clear demarcation (no reports came in for March-July, which covers the “inter-season” months between successive years of flu shot dosing). Counting ended with March 2019, so that all flu shots given in the last season (2018/19) were covered.

The dose count for all 7 seasons was just over a billion doses of flu shots, and the grand total of reports of embolism/thrombosis was 42 — which makes for a reporting rate of 0.04 reports per million doses, a value more than 800 times lower than the mean value for Moderna shots. Here is a graph of individual lot ratios compared to flu:

Moderna lot 022 M 20 A (far left) had over 1000x the reporting rate for clots versus the average of 7 seasons of flu shots. The evidence suggests that Moderna shots were several hundreds of times more likely to result in reports of clotting than flu shots.

Deep Methods

To replicate these findings, here is how to set up the output tables in expert mode at MedAlerts:

Moderna table:

Flu shot table:

Reference

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing Moderna lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[seasonal uptake of flu shots] — CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/hcp/vaccine-supply/vaccine-supply-historical.html

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php