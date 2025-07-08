As reported by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. over at The Defender, the COVIDIANS have filed a lawsuit against Secretary Kennedy at HHS over the withdrawal of recommendations for COVID shots in kids and pregnant women. One of their complaints had been that Sec. Kennedy did not cite a specific danger involved.

But check out the total of all serious (i.e., involving hospitalization or worse) adverse event reports (AERs) in the VAERS database for shots given in the 36 months from March of 2021 to February of 2024:

That’s almost 1,000 hospitalizations (or worse) per year, and it seems like a lot for a system of spontaneous reporting (actual hospitalizations would be at least 5x as large). Let’s find out, out of these 2,862 reports of hospitalizations post-jab, how many of them involved COVID shots:

At 2,862 total, and with 2,555 of them coming from COVID shots, COVID shots are roughly 90% of the problem here (they are leading to ~90% of the hospitalizations that are found in kids after shots). Here is the sum total of fatal AERs for this time-frame:

There were 75 total deaths in kids reported to VAERS, but how many are linked to COVID shots?

The vast majority of them. In a few ages, all of the deaths in that age involved COVID shots:

[click to enlarge]

Here are bar charts showing results by age:

Serious AERs (involving hospitalization or worse)

Fatal AERs

Notice how — for ages 5, 8, 9, 11 and 15 — all deaths involved COVID shots.

Reference

[VAERS search tool] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php