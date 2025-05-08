VAERS is short for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and it has been up and running for about 35 years now. Prior to the experimental COVID shots, US (domestic) fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) would come in at a yearly rate of around 200 per year. Here are all US (domestic) fatal AERS by vaccine type:

At far left is a running tally of all of the reports and then jab types begin with Adenovirus, Anthrax, COVID-19, Cholera, etc. But even though COVID wasn’t involved in the first 30 years of VAERS reports, it is involved in about 93% of a fatal AERs which have ever been submitted to VAERS. Here is a table showing that:

With over 23,000 domestic fatal AERs, COVID shots are involved in 92.58% of all fatal AERs which have ever been reported to the VAERS database.

Reference

[online search tool for VAERS] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php