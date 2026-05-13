After the first 11,791 people in China got COVID, researchers decided to take some notes as to the clinical course of the disease. Some folks got the sniffles and recovered quickly. Some got put into the hospital. Some got “severe COVID.” While 13.5% (1590) of those 11,791 cases were hospitalized, only 2.2% of those 11,791 cases were severe:

NOTE: Notice how the most important factor in susceptibility, age, shows there was an average age of 48.9 years.

That’s the baseline of COVID, representing what it can possibly do to you if you are forced to follow conventional medical guidelines and forced to take drugs which have been approved by the government and which are not being actively suppressed by the government. But what if you took medicines that the government does not promote?

Some of the promising agents which governments did not promote were ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D3. In the case of ivermectin, the FDA went so far as to refer to it as “horse paste” in the attempt to stop U.S. citizens from using ivermectin as part of their treatment protocol for COVID. Suppressed therapy is found here.

Using therapies which had been suppressed by the U.S. government, people got great results. In 275 persons infected with COVID (average age of 59.8), the number of persons who had to go to the hospital for COVID complications was zero. When you set up the two situations side-by-side, conventional v. suppressed therapy, you get this:

[click to enlarge]

The blue line shows the hospitalization rate that you get when you listen to the advice from the government and use the conventional medical therapies that the government approves. The red line shows what happened when people went against government advice and used things like ivermectin and vitamin D3.

The evidence suggests that the government has no business — and no expertise — in discovering what is best for people during outbreaks of illness, epidemics, or pandemics. This means that people will get better results by maintaining a sovereign, doctor-patient relationship — leaving medicine entirely in the hands of doctors is better.

Government should get all of the way out of the business of medicine.

Reference

[COVID outcomes when following conventional medicine (13.5% hospitalized)] — Guan WJ, Liang WH, Zhao Y, Liang HR, Chen ZS, Li YM, Liu XQ, Chen RC, Tang CL, Wang T, Ou CQ, Li L, Chen PY, Sang L, Wang W, Li JF, Li CC, Ou LM, Cheng B, Xiong S, Ni ZY, Xiang J, Hu Y, Liu L, Shan H, Lei CL, Peng YX, Wei L, Liu Y, Hu YH, Peng P, Wang JM, Liu JY, Chen Z, Li G, Zheng ZJ, Qiu SQ, Luo J, Ye CJ, Zhu SY, Cheng LL, Ye F, Li SY, Zheng JP, Zhang NF, Zhong NS, He JX; China Medical Treatment Expert Group for COVID-19. Comorbidity and its impact on 1590 patients with COVID-19 in China: a nationwide analysis. Eur Respir J. 2020 May 14;55(5):2000547. doi: 10.1183/13993003.00547-2020. PMID: 32217650; PMCID: PMC7098485. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7098485/

[COVID hospitalization rate of zero when using therapy suppressed by government] — McLindon LA, Ried K, Wauchope B, Murnane L, Harradine E, Seman J. Safety and Tolerability of Multimodal Therapy (Ivermectin, Doxycycline, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc) With or Without Famotidine in Australian Patients With COVID-19 Infection: A Pilot Cohort Trial. Am J Ther. 2026 Mar-Apr 01;33(2):e121-e131. doi: 10.1097/MJT.0000000000002118. Epub 2026 Feb 13. PMID: 41693032; PMCID: PMC12959602. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12959602/